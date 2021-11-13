Glasgow, Nov 13 (AP) Last-minute smaller negotiations have delayed the larger group of nations from taking up a potential agreement at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Conference president Alok Sharma vowed that the negotiations will end Saturday afternoon, a day later than scheduled, and result in “a balanced package.”

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

“A number of parties are still wanting to have a discussion and resolve issues,” Sharma said more than 100 minutes after a scheduled “stock-take” discussion of the most recent drafts was supposed to start, but hadn't.

“I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary.”

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2021: US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Joe Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksgiving Ceremony.

Sharma called the latest proposals that negotiators spent the day poring over "collectively, a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”

Australian Environment Minister, Leonere Gewessler, said earlier Saturday: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)