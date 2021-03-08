Malabo [Equatorial Guinea], March 8 (ANI): Several explosions rocked the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea, according to local media reports.

Citing AhoraEg news outlet, Sputnik reported that three consecutive blasts occurred in the city, with the first one causing damage to buildings.

While the actual number of deaths is not confirmed but at least 300 people have been injured in the blasts.

The cause of the explosion is unclear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

