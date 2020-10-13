New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in a joint commission meeting with his Norway counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide and said that the green, clean and human-centric partnership between the two countries has increasing relevance in the contemporary world.

Jaishankar appreciated the progress made in the blue economy and ocean dialogue.

"Thank FM Ine Eriksen Soreide for a productive India-Norway Joint Commission Meeting. Our green, clean and human-centric partnership has increasing relevance in the contemporary world. Appreciate the progress made in our Blue Economy and Ocean Dialogue," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Look forward to working with you closely during our shared tenure at UNSC," he added.(ANI)

