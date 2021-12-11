Protests held in various cities demanding Pakistan protect its minorities

Vienna/ Hague [Austria/Netherlands], December 11 (ANI): Political activists held protests on the occasion of International Human Rights Day in different parts of the world demanding that Pakistan should protect its minorities.

The protests were held in Vienna, Hague, Paris, Taipei and other cities of the world.

In The Hague, the members of Pakistan's minority communities like Christians, Hindus and Shias jointly held a protest rally on Friday.

They carried banners reading "Stop Forced Conversions in Pakistan", "Minority Rights Matter in Pakistan" and "Stop kidnap, rape and forced conversions of Christian Girls in Pakistan."

A large number of people belonging to minority communities from Pakistan have migrated to Europe and other parts of the world to protect their lives.

Similar protests were held in Paris and Vienna where protesters asked Pakistan to respect minority rights and ensure protection to them.

They also raised their voice against the draconian blasphemy law in Pakistan, where members of the minority community are being targeted on a regular basis.

In Busan, South Korea, Baloch political activists held a demonstration to highlight the fake encounters and abduction of the Baloch people. Amir Baloch, the president of the Baloch Republican Party - South Korea chapter said, "Human rights violations in Balochistan are increasing day by day. We are requesting the international community to notice and take an immediate action".

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year in all countries of the world under the supervision of the United Nations.

On December 10, 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

In Pakistan, a series of protests and seminars were held to mark the day.

A protest rally was held across the country by the Christians and Hindus to demand legislation against forced conversion.

An event titled "Pakistan's Hidden Tragedy" was held in Islamabad to raise the issue of mission persons in Balochistan. A large number of Baloch victim families participated in the event. (ANI)

