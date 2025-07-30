New York [US], July 30 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, on Wednesday, emphasised the need for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging purposeful dialogue and diplomacy to bring the parties together while delivering a statement at the High-Level International Conference on "The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of The Two-State Solution" in New York.

He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed, and many more injured, with medical facilities damaged or destroyed, and children deprived of schooling for over 20 months.

Harish said that sustaining life is beyond any realm of politics and conflict. He reiterated India's stance that there should be an immediate ceasefire.

"Humanitarian assistance is vital in sustaining life and must remain outside the realm of politics or conflict...India has also been clear on the measures that must be undertaken in the short-term - An immediate ceasefire, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. There are no alternatives to these measures," he said.

"We appreciate the efforts of all friendly states that have facilitated such measures between the parties," he added.

Ambassador Harish called for immediate attention to the humanitarian assistance pillar, ensuring an uninterrupted aid flow to Gaza, including food, fuel, and basic necessities, without hindrance or politicisation.

"Our efforts must now focus on how to bring about a two-state solution through purposeful dialogue and diplomacy, and bringing the parties to the conflict to engage directly with each other...The humanitarian assistance pillar demands our immediate attention and action. The human suffering in Gaza continues unabated. Tens of thousands have been killed, and many more injured. Several medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Children have been deprived of schooling for more than 20 months. Humanitarian aid needs to flow without impediments," he said.

"Palestinians in Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other necessities without hindrance," he added.

India has advocated for an immediate ceasefire, sustained humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward. Ambassador Harish reiterated India's readiness to contribute to achieving practical solutions that make a tangible difference in the lives of Palestinians, emphasising the need to follow up on action points emerging from the conference.

"It is also India's earnest desire to see peace and calm prevail in the Middle East. Lasting solutions are required to achieve this. Certain action points are emerging from the Conference. Following up on them is the key. Let us not be content with paper solutions but strive to achieve practical solutions that actually make a tangible difference in the daily lives of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. India expresses its complete readiness to contribute to this noble endeavor," he said. (ANI)

