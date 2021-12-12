Prague [Czech Republic] December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): About 500 people in Prague are protesting on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and people working in certain areas, due to take effect in the Czech Republic on March 1, 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters have gathered on Wenceslas Square and are collecting signatures on the petition against the mandatory vaccination. The demonstrators will hand over the document to the Czech government during the march after the rally.

"We, the Czech citizens, are urging the government to adhere to the constitution of the republic when taking actions and to never break the main law even for the sake of the highest good. Every citizen is entitled to decide on their own whether to get vaccinated against coronavirus or not," Jakub Olbert, the leader of the Otevreme Cesko - Chcipl PES initiative, said at the rally, adding that the mandatory vaccination violates the Czech constitution.

The demonstration is going on without breaching public order so far, a police officer told Sputnik.

On December 6, the government approved the health ministry's proposal to introduce mandatory vaccination for people aged 60 and over and medical staff, police officers, firefighters, the military, and social workers. On Friday, the corresponding amendments were published in the register of legislation. (ANI/Sputnik)

