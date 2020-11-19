Budapest, Nov 19 (AP) Hungary has agreed to purchase NASAMS air defence systems from US arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies and Norwegian defence company Kongsberg, a Hungarian official said on Thursday.

Hungary's commissioner for defense developments told the MTI news agency that deployment of the short-to-medium-range system would “restore the military's defensive capabilities to a 21st-century standard.” It would replace the outdated, Soviet-designed Kub system that has been in use in the formerly communist-ruled country since 1976.

Also Read | Mutated Coronavirus From Mink Farms ‘Most Likely Eradicated’, Announces Denmark; Curbs Lifted.

The purchase comes after several years of increased defense investments under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has argued that Hungary “must be capable of repelling attacks from any direction” without the support of NATO, of which Hungary is a member.

Orban has also pushed for the creation of a European army to defend against potential Russian attacks.

Also Read | Dr Khawla AlRomaithi From UAE Visits 208 Countries Across All 7 Continents in Record-Breaking Time of Less Than 87 Hours (View Pics).

Earlier this week, Hungary concluded a deal with Brazil on the purchase of two Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft. Two Airbus H145M military helicopters were delivered this week as part of a larger deal with Airbus for the purchase of 36 helicopters.

In August, Hungary signed a declaration of intent with the United States on the purchase of $1 billion worth of air defence missiles manufactured by Raytheon.

The US Embassy in Budapest called it Hungary's “largest-ever defence procurement from the United States.” Hungary will take possession of the air defence systems in 2023, according to a government statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)