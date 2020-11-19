Abu Dhabi, November 19: A woman from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) set a new record by travelling the world in a record-breaking time. According to Guinness World Records, Dr Khawla AlRomaithi travelled the world in just 3 days 14 hours 46 min 48 sec (less than 87 hours). Dr Khawla AlRomaithi visited 208 countries and dependent territories across seven continents in the record-breaking time. Arham Om Talsania, 6 Year-Old-Boy from Ahmedabad, Enters Guinness World Record as Youngest Computer Programmer.

The UAE woman’s trip ended in Sydney, Australia, on 13 February 2020. AlRomaithi completed her trip just before the coronavirus restrictions were imposed across the world. According to AlRomaithi, it was a difficult journey and the attempt demanded a lot of patience especially in airports as well as having to deal with constant plane rides.

Here Pics of Dr Khawla AlRomaithi:

Dr Khawla AlRomaithi (Photo Credits: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

“I wanted to quit on many different occasions if I am being honest, I just wanted to get back home. But I kept looking forward to the end goal. My family and friends deserve a lot of credit for motivating me and encouraging me to keep moving ahead in my journey,” said AlRomaithi. World's Largest Fountain: Dubai’s 'The Palm' Fountain at Palm Jumeirah Makes Guinness World Record (See Spectacular Pics and Videos).

The UAE woman expressed happiness over her achievement. AlRomaithi said that she wanted to show the world the Emirati people are capable of achieving extraordinary record-breaking milestones. She added, “The UAE is a country known for extraordinary record breaking achievements, whether it’s the tallest building in the world or the largest high-definition video wall and even the fastest police car in service.” She dedicated her record title to her home country and society as a gift.

