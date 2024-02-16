Seoul, Feb 16 (AP) Hyundai is recalling more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to a fire risk and owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until a repair is completed.

The recall includes certain 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90, and 2019 Genesis G70 vehicles.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Southern Xinjiang, No Casualty Reported.

A letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

Hyundai said in documents that it has confirmed a dozen “thermal incidents” with starters in the US from September 29, 2017 to July 9 of 2023. Thermal incidents generally involve smoke, melting of components or fires. It wasn't clear from the documents if there had been any fires. The documents said there were no crashes or injuries.

Also Read | Who Was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Opposition Leader and Staunch Critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dies in Prison; All You Need To Know.

Dealers will install for free a remedy relay kit in the engine junction box.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)