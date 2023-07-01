Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Former captain of Pakistan's cricket team Javed Miandad said that he helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to become the Prime Minister but regretted it, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During an interview with the ARY News, the cricketer Javed Miandad revealed that he helped PTI Chairman to become PM but regretted that he never thanked him.

While answering a question, he said that my father was very fond of cricket, "me and all of my brothers played in the streets as well as on the roof."

Javed Miandad said that whenever he played for the national team, he tried to keep the margin to a minimum if the team lost, adding that none of the players objected to his captaincy, according to ARY News.

Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018 and served the country for over 3 years but before he could complete his 4th year, in April 2022, a no-confidence motion led to PTI Chairman's removal from the post. (ANI)

