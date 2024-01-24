Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force conducted Exercise Desert Knight along with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force on January 23-24, the Ministry of Defence said.

While the French Air Force participated with the Rafale fighter aircraft and a multi-role tanker transport, the UAE Air Force fielded the F-16.

These aircraft flew from the UAE's Al Dhafra air base.

"The IAF contingent comprised of Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, AWACS, C-130-J and Air to Air Refueller aircraft. The exercise in Indian FIR was conducted over the Arabian Sea, with IAF aircraft operating from bases within India," the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

Exercise Desert Knight is mainly focused on enhancing synergy and interoperability between the air forces of the three nations.

"The interactions during the exercise facilitated the exchange of operational knowledge, experiences and best practices amongst the participants," the Defence Ministry release read.

Such exercises are indicative of the growing diplomatic and military interactions in the region, apart from showcasing the prowess of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

