New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday reached Israel in an official visit on the invitation from his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin.

Both sides will be discussing enhancement in depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces.

"As strategic partners, India & Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation & military level exchanges. Both sides will discuss enhancement in depth & scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces," added the IAF tweet.

Earlier, Bhadauria visited UAE at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) on Monday. (ANI)

