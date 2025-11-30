Washington, DC [US], November 30 (ANI): Following the arrest of an Afghan national in connection with a security scare in Texas, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer on accused Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, who has been charged at the state level with making a terrorist threat.

The immigration detainer issued by ICE is basically a formal request to a law enforcement agency or prison facility that has custody of a "removable alien" to notify the former before releasing the individual.

The detainer request allows ICE to take lawful custody of the "removable alien" before their release in a controlled environment, rather than making an at-large arrest.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said that Alokozay had posted a video of himself on TikTok, allegedly indicating he was building a bomb with the intent to target a building in the Fort Worth area in Texas.

"Just one day before the Terrorist attack against our National Guard, another Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth," McLaughlin said.

The DHS Assistant Secretary said that Alokozay was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) on Tuesday and has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

"Mohammad Dawood Alokozay posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area. He was arrested on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI JTTF and charged with making Terroristic Threats. ICE lodged a detainer," she added.

Meanwhile, the DHS said that it "won't let terrorists live" on US soil. The Homeland Security informed that it has "indefinitely stopped all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals" since the US won't allow those who want to harm citizens here.

"Another Afghan refugee was arrested just 24 hours prior to the barbaric attack that killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom in DC. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem, we have indefinitely stopped all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals and ALL asylum decisions. America will not provide sanctuary to those who want to harm our people," DHS posted on X. (ANI)

