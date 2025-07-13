Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): On Friday, a terrorist operative involved in advancing attacks against Israel in the northern arena was eliminated in a targeted Israeli airstrike. The strike, carried out in the al-Namiriya area of Lebanon, was guided by precise intelligence from the IDF, Shin Bet, Northern Command, and Military Intelligence.

The operative, Mohammad Sha'ayeb, played a key role in facilitating weapons smuggling and establishing terror infrastructure in Lebanon and inside Israel. He also maintained ties with arms dealers in Syria and Lebanon and was linked to Unit 840 of Iran's Quds Force.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 30% Import Tariffs on European Union and Mexico Over Trade and Border Issues From August 1.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, his elimination marks a significant blow to terror networks operating in the north and in Judea and Samaria. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)