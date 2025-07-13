Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck more than 35 Hamas terror targets in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, earlier on Saturday.

The strikes targeted underground terrorist infrastructure and other key assets of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

As stated by the IDF Spokesperson, the airstrikes are a defensive measure aimed at neutralising imminent threats posed by Hamas' terror infrastructure. (ANI/TPS)

