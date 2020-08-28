Zabul [Afghanistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Two civilians were killed and two more were injured after their car hit an IED bomb in Afghanistan's Shahjoy district.

Citing 205 Atal Corps, TOLO news reported that two civilians were killed and two more were wounded after their car hit an IED bomb in Shahjoy district in Zabul.

The 205 Atal Corps blamed Taliban for the blast. (ANI)

