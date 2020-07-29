Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the antitrust hearing, US President Donald Trump said that he has taken up the task of bringing fairness to the big technology companies which the Congress till now has failed.

"If Congress does not bring fairness to big tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!" Trump tweeted.

The heads of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook will be testifying on antitrust law on Wednesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee.

According to The Washington Post, the hearing is expected to be a broad review of the tech giants' business practices -- from the way they handle online content to the treatment of their workers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be facing questions from lawmakers who believe that Amazon had previously misled the committee about the inner-workings of its online marketplace.

Meanwhile, Apple, Google and Facebook will be facing lawmakers who have heard from a range of competing companies and digital experts, who say Silicon Valley is too big and powerful, harming new online players and resulting in higher prices or worse service for consumers, The Washington Post reported.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tech executives will be testifying from the West Coast while some members of Congress attend the hearing in person. (ANI)

