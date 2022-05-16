Faisalabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Former Pakistan Interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday warned that if the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is arrested then Pakistan will turn into Sri Lanka.

Referring to the situation if Imran Khan is arrested, Ahmed said that the PTI has already devised a strategy to deal with the situation, adding that the country would plunge into a political crisis and would witness a Sri Lanka-like situation, Geo News reported.

Currently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad's Serena Hotel, the former Interior Minister said that the incumbent coalition government (Shehbaz Sharif Government) had become directionless and was unable to handle the situation.

"The government should call Nawaz Sharif back now," he added.

Taking a jibe a the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of parties that successfully toppled the PTI-led government through a motion of no-confidence, Ahmed said that Imran Khan had become the nation's hero despite his ouster.

"The politics of 11 parties have died and the time to give respect to the vote has ended because votes were sold for Rs 250 million," he added.

The former minister criticized Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for parting their ways with the PTI, reported Geo News.

Later in the day, while addressing the public rally in Faisalabad, AML President said, "Shahbaz Sharif, you should address the nation and declare whether you're going to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or not."

He further added that the country has fallen short of USD 6 billion within a month.

He said the state institutions should take all stakeholders on board, form a national government, appoint a technocrat prime minister, and hold the elections by September. (ANI)

