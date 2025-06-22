Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen, while talking about US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities, said that if Iran attacks US bases in other countries, then America will also want to strike back.

Sareen, while talking to ANI, said that if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, from where almost 30 per cent of the world's oil passes, it will have a global impact.

Sareen said, "If Iran attacks US bases in other countries, then America will also want to strike back. Many of those countries will see it as an attack on themselves, which could lead to a widening war. Another thing that the Iranians can do is block the Straits of Hormuz, from where almost 30 per cent of the world's oil flows. If they do that, the impact will be global; the economic fallout will affect all countries. India, as will other nations, will be affected, with China particularly impacted since all their oil flows from that area."

Speaking to ANI on US President Donald Trump's statements, Sareen said that it is a very messy situation and the statements may be amplified compared to the ground situation.

He said, "How seriously does one take Donald Trump? Donald Trump says many things, and you don't know what he will stick to and won't. Numerous statements are also coming from the Iranian side, accompanied by many rhetorical flourishes. Do the Iranians want a never-ending war with a country like the United States? Does the United States want a prolonged conflict? It has already engaged in two or three wars without a clear endgame. It's a very messy situation. Although statements will be amplified, I don't believe statements necessarily indicate the trajectory of future events."

Earlier in the day, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran.

In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz. (ANI)

