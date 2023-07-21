Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has launched a summer training programme of immersive mathematics workshops in Abu Dhabi, with the custom-built programmes intended to enhance students’ key STEM skills in preparation of university admission exams, including those of IIT-Delhi.

The seasonal workshops started with the Summer Outreach Programme between July 18-20. Participants included more than 100 grade 10+ students with a minimum GPA of 75 per cent over the last academic year, or a result of 80 per cent in science and mathematics subjects.

IIT-Delhi professors offered students a unique learning opportunity in the field of materials, robotics and the human body, principles of design thinking, and drone engineering amongst others. As part of the programme, students attend a series of interactive sessions with practical experiments that enhance their experiences in relevant fields.

The Summer Outreach Programme will continue on 24th July and run until 12th August with the School Immersion Programme in Mathematics. This programme will see 30 students with the same qualifying criteria participate in interactive training sessions under the supervision of leading IIT-Delhi professors. The 3-week training programme will offer advanced learning opportunities in math, and cover areas of Integral Calculus and Differential equation, probability theory, and matrix theory amongst others, which will empower students to take IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi entrance exams in the future.

Notably, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Delhi to establish the first international campus of the institute in Abu Dhabi. IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi is set to launch its academic programmes in early 2024 with a host of bachelor’s, masters and PhD programmes. IIT-Delhi will also operate research centres related to sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences. (ANI/WAM)

