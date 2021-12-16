New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held an insightful conversation on many critical global issues.

"Thank you Minister [?]@nsitharaman for your warm hospitality and insightful conversation on many critical global issues. Wonderful meeting the senior officials of [?]@FinMinIndia and other leading economists and policy makers," Gita Gopinath tweeted.

A day earlier, Gopinath had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

This meeting comes in the wake of an announcement by the IMF that its First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) Geoffrey Okamoto will resign next year, and Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will replace him.

Although Gopinath had been scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January next year, she decided to stay and accepted the new position, the IMF said in a statement.

"In particular, the FDMD will take the lead on surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications and help foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications," the release noted. Gopinath will start her new role on January 21, 2022. (ANI)

