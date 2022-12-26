Lahore [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that 'namaloom afraad' (unknown people) had pressured the chief secretary of Punjab province, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, to sign the governor's notification denotifying the chief minister and his cabinet, the Dawn reported.

The PTI chief made the claim while speaking to the press at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Also Read | US Embassy Urges Its People To Refrain From 'Non-Essential Travel' in Islamabad's Marriott Hotel During Holiday Season Amid Fear of Possible 'Bomb Attack' on Americans.

According to The Dawn report, Khan said Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman had put forward legal opinions given by his private lawyers, including Khalid Ranjha, and wanted chief secretary Sumbal to sign the notification.

To a question by the press, he claimed the chief secretary had tried to resist the 'pressure' and written to the governor to appoint a panel of legal experts, but his demand went unheeded.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in China: Around 37 Million Infections Recorded in a Day, 250 Million Cases in First 20 Days of December, Says Report.

The Dawn quoted some sources to say Sumbal was forced to sign the notification of the governor on the opinion of three legal experts. The chief secretary responded to the order saying he needed a better understanding of such a serious matter.

The Dawn report further said the chief secretary was not detained or harassed but he was engaged in protracted meetings and negotiations.

Sources in the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) also said the chief minister wanted the chief secretary to delay the notification.

PML Q leader Moonis Elahi told a news channel that the Punjab government was investigating who had forced the chief secretary to sign the notification, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)