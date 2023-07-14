Lahore, Jul 14 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab Police and recorded his statement in 10 terrorism cases registered against him in the wake of attacks on military installations on May 9 in Lahore.

According to the police, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief appeared before the JIT headed by Lahore Investigation DIG Kamran Adil and quizzed him for 45 minutes.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Khan is accused of “aiding the attackers” who set the Lahore Corps Commander House on fire.

Talking to reporters, PTI leader Asad Umar said Imran Khan has recorded his statement at the DIG investigation headquarters office and responded to all queries of the JIT members.

He said that Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the military and state buildings came under attack. Khan is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, murder, blasphemy and inciting the public to violence.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Punjab police from taking ‘coercive action' against Khan in the May 9 related cases wherein he had not been nominated.

Justice Amjad Rafiq passed the interim stay order on a petition of Khan challenging the consolidation of all the cases of the May 9 riots against him and his implication based on the supplementary statements of the arrested suspects.

Justice Rafiq adjourned the hearing till July 21.

