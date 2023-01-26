Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Criticising the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on the judges of the apex court to protect the fundamental rights of his party members.

In a televised press conference, the PTI chairman addressed the Supreme Court judges, saying they had been entrusted with upholding the rule of law, as he questioned the judiciary for Fawad's crime for his arrest, according to Dawn.

The senior vice president of PTI, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his house on Wednesday morning. Chaudhry's arrest comes amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who descended upon party chairman Imran Khan's house to ensure his security.

Taking to his social media, Imran Khan stated that, "Red lines can't be drawn against people's will and red lines aren't any sort of solution to political problems."

The statement notably came amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan and a constant clash between the PTI and the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition.

Imran claimed that the ECP was in charge of holding free and fair elections in the country, reiterating his criticism of the commission's decision to appoint media mogul Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab's caretaker chief minister, Dawn reported.

He claimed that police had already started to harass PTI workers, adding that whatever was happening was being carried out "according to a plan".

A case was registered against Chaudhary last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported.

PTI leaders and workers in large numbers gathered outside Imran Khan's residence in Lahore's Zaman Park as rumours of an impending arrest of former Pakistan PM circulated in the early hours of Wednesday, as per the news report.

PTI leader Asad Umar took to Twitter to urge all party workers to reach Zaman Park.

PTI in a tweet wrote, "There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Chairman Imran Khan tonight Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers are reaching Zaman Park to protect their leader." (ANI)

