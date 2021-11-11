Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): The opposition in the senate in Pakistan has called into question Imran Khan government's talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban, reported local media.

Mian Raza Rabbani, former Senate Chairman and Pakistan People's Party's stalwart, underlined that it was the mandate of the Parliament to decide on negotiations with a banned outfit.

Stressing that it would be better to lock the parliament if is to be treated this way, the PPP Senator emphasised that all the decisions on national security are neither being taken from the platform of parliament nor is the Senate being taken into confidence.

Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary had earlier said that the government has reached the deal with the TTP and a ceasefire was agreed upon.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country. (ANI)

