Lahore [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that his government's days were numbered as she led a rally through various parts of the city.

Maryam was addressing a charged-up crowd at a venue in Lahore's NA-128 constituency, mustering support ahead of the opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13, reported Geo News.

She mocked the prime minister's statement from a few days ago when he announced that the government will not stop the PDM from holding its power show on Sunday.

"He [Imran Khan] says he won't stop the government but says will not allow chairs [at the jalsa venue]... He says he will not allow tents. Lahore, tell me, do you need chairs?" she said.

The PML-N vice president also asserted that the upcoming rally will be a decisive one. "On December 13, it will be 'Aar ya paar'...The Lahore jalsa will show that this fake government's days are numbered," she said.

According to Geo News, Maryam later made her way to other constituencies around Lahore as well, stopping over at the NA-124 to address a crowd and lead chants of "Hamza, Hamza" in favour of her cousin, Hamza Shahbaz.

Earlier, PDM on Monday vowed to go ahead with an anti-government rally in Lahore despite Imran Khan's government warning of legal action.

This was announced in a statement by PDM's constituents parties a day after they met in Islamabad to review arrangements for the Lahore rally and to finalise a strategy for the next phase of its anti-government campaign, Dawn reported.

The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

