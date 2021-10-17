Faisalabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N's) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the matter of ISI chief posting and said PM has made a mockery of the country's armed forces in the entire world.

Her remarks came while addressing a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat, Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Kompasu Kills 22 in Philippines So Far, 16 Missing.

"For the sake of one person, who is your 'master', to keep him on the seat... you have made a mockery of Pakistan Army," Nawaz said while addressing the rally.

She said postings and transfers in the military are not being done by PM Office or any other institution but by 'spirits and ghosts', Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

Maryam said PM Khan did not approve the notification of the new ISI chief's appointment to save his government and added that the PTI-led government would collapse as soon as the incumbent ISI chief is transferred.

"You [PM Imran] are worse than any dictator... never try to be like Nawaz Sharif... jackal can never become lion by wearing the lion skin," Maryam was quoted as saying by Express Tribune.

Maryam's remarked follows multiple reports regarding the impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of DG of the ISI.

On Monday, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

Meanwhile, during her address, Nawaz also slammed the Imran Khan government for their mishandling of dengue fever in the country.

"The entire world is facing coronavirus, but now because of their [government's] incompetence, people are dying of dengue," she said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government over the recent hike in prices of fuel and other utilities in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)