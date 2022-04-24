Islamabad [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote, on Sunday announced a countrywide demonstration outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on April 26 against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

In a Tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry informed about the protests and said that a meeting of the party's political committee was held today wherein issues pertaining to the ECP were deliberated upon.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says 'Will Provide Ukraine With More Military Equipment'.

He accused the CEC of being "partisan and dishonest" and said that a declaration to de-seat the PTI's dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the ECP.

"In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behaviour of the election commissioner," Chaudhry said.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Appoint Advisors on Debt Restructuring in Next 20 Days, Says Finance Minister Ali Sabry.

A day ago, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had asked the CEC to tender resignation, saying the party believed him to be "biased". Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said the PTI did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Last week, he had also stated that the PTI would file a reference against the CEC, as the ECP had displayed "incompetence" by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.

Meanwhile, CEC Sikander Sultan Raja, speaking to DawnNews on Saturday night, said that he had no intention to resign, and would continue to work in the "best interests of the country". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)