Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Wednesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to hear the party's petitions regarding the May 9 incidents, election symbol review, and February 8 "mega polls fraud" without further delay, to reveal the truth, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference, Hasan said the Constitution did not allow ignoring crucial petitions and focusing on trivial matters. He urged CJP to fix pending petitions of the PTI, including the May 9 incidents, review petition, level playing fields, and "mega polls robbery" conducted on February 8, for hearing.

Also Read | Convicted Rapist to Play in Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch Volleyball Player Steven van de Velde, Who Was Found Guilty in Rape Case, Set to Represent Netherlands.

Raoof Hasan expressed disappointment that he wrote several letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) regarding the level playing field and other important matters. However, the CJP did not pay attention to his concerns. He alleged that those actions were part of the "notorious London Plan" and asked whether the CJP and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were also involved in the matter.

Hasan said the CJP repeatedly raised questions during court proceedings over PTI's intra-party polls despite the party conducting three elections, including one under the guidelines of the Supreme Court. He said that the ECP still questioned the conduct of intra-party polls.

Also Read | Did ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Hailey Welch Lose Her Job as Preschool Teacher? Here’s the Truth and Everything You Need To Know About the Viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ Sexual Innuendo Joke.

He stated that the Supreme Court instead of criticizing the PTI, should take responsibility for depriving their party of a level playing field during general elections, detaining and threatening candidates, proposers, and seconders, according to a Dawn report.

Raoof Hasan said that PTI was asked to respect the constitutional body. However, he questioned whether the electoral watchdog that conducted elections on February 8 deserved respect, considering the unanimous consensus among international organizations and the US Congress that the February 8 polls were "rigged".

He said that the US Congress passed a resolution that raised questions about the election's credibility and transparency. He also spoke about the Chinese delegation's concerns regarding political instability in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution, in support of democracy and human rights in Pakistan and called for a "thorough and independent investigation" into interference claims in Pakistan's 2024 elections.

The resolution -- passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98 per cent voting in its favour -- urged US President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in "upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law".

The resolution, HR 901, titled 'Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan' was introduced by Congressman McCormick of Georgia and Congressman Kildee of Michigan and co-sponsored by over 100 colleagues.

"It underscores the importance of upholding democratic values and respecting the rights of the people of Pakistan as they face economic instability and security threats," an official statement read.

"The near-unanimous passage of this resolution sends a clear message to the government of Pakistan that the United States stands with the people of Pakistan in their pursuit of democracy, free and fair elections, and respect for individual freedoms and human rights. It is crucial that the new government in Pakistan commits to rooting out corruption and promoting democratic values to ensure a stable and prosperous future for all citizens," it added.

The resolution emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into any claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan's 2024 elections, as reported by Dawn.

It also condemned efforts to suppress democratic participation in Pakistan. It specifically denounced harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, and restrictions on internet access, as well as any violations of human, civil, or political rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)