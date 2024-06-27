The latest internet sensation, known as the "Hawk Tuah girl," has been identified as Hailey Welch. On June 21, 2024, the Facebook page Tippah County Tribune published a post claiming that the viral star was fired from her job as a preschool teacher due to the "Hawk Tuah" joke with a sexual innuendo video that went viral online.

'Hawk Tuah' Joke With a Sexual Innuendo Viral Video

The controversy began during a street interview in Nashville with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV. In the video, Welch was asked, "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" Mimicking spitting on her partner's private parts, she jokingly replied, "Ahh, you've got to give it that hawk tuah and spit on that thang. You get me?" The clip quickly became an internet meme, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

Did the "Hawk Tuah" Girl Lose Her Job?

The Tippah County Tribune reported that a 23-year-old woman named Hailey Wellington, supposedly Welch, was forced to resign from her position at Epstein Day School. The post claimed that children who saw the video began mimicking the spitting action, leading to disciplinary issues within the school. The school's director, Carla Reed, was quoted saying, "Students really look up to her as a role model and imitate the things that she does. We love Hailey but unfortunately, we cannot allow this type of behavior from one of our faculty members."

I hope she puts the school district into bankruptcy with her lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/MCpIlaFk6l — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) June 25, 2024

Social Media Reaction

The allegations sparked widespread reactions on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video alleging that Hailey lost her job because students began discussing her newfound fame, which the school’s administration deemed a negative influence. This claim, along with others, can be traced back to the Tippah County Tribune’s post.

The Truth Behind the Claims

However, it is crucial to note that Tippah County Tribune is a parody account, self-described as “Tippah County’s #1 Publication For Satirical Laughs.” The page regularly publishes fictional stories for comedic effect, including other outlandish claims about Welch, such as offending a local Native American tribe with her "hawk tuah" phrase and a fictional report about a bank offering limited-edition debit cards featuring her likeness.

Despite the parody nature of the page, many internet users mistook the satire for truth, resulting in a series of erroneous claims spreading online. The confusion underscores the power of viral content and the importance of verifying information before accepting it as fact.

The story of Hailey Welch, the "Hawk Tuah girl," serves as a good example of the impact of viral fame and the proliferation of misinformation online. While Welch’s humorous video brought her sudden internet fame, it also sparked unfounded rumours about her professional life.

