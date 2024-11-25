Islamabad/Lahore, Nov 25 (PTI) Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were moving towards Islamabad on Monday as the top party leaders met ex-premier Imran Khan in jail and dismissed any rumours about the protest march being called off.

The 72-year-old former premier issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

His supporters resumed march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil their attempt to enter the national capital and stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk, located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

Party chairman Gohar Khan, accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Advisor Barrister Saif and senior leader Ali Mohammad Khan, held a 90-minute meeting with Imran Khan on Monday in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where the former premier is lodged since last year.

"Yes, I have met him (Khan),” Gohar told the media after the meeting, which he described as "significant".

Gohar said that Khan's call for protest is final and dismissed any rumours about it being called off.

When asked about the details of the ongoing negotiations, Gohar responded that the talks were underway and updates would be provided soon, Geo News reported.

Sources said the purpose of the meeting was to brief Khan on the latest developments concerning the Islamabad protest and to take his guidance on the matter.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of PTI supporters moved steadily into Punjab territory but were met with police resistance near the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal, where officers used heavy tear gas to disperse protesters.

Despite the police crackdown, Opposition leader Omar Ayub's convoy managed to push back Punjab Police forces at the Hazara Interchange.

In a brief address to the crowd before departing Swabi, KP Chief Minister Gandapur urged party members to move forward, declaring, “We must advance and not turn back until Khan is released.”

Later, he rallied supporters, telling them to “prepare, as we will need to confront further resistance ahead.”

Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who is a part of the convoy being led by Gandapur, demanded her husband's release.

"We will not end this march till Imran is not with us," she said while addressing supporters at a stop near the Hazara Interchange. "I will stay there till my last breath, and all of you have to support me. This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader."

PTI leader Sanam Javaid Khan shared an update on her convoy's location in a post on X at 1:33 pm, saying they had reached Hassanabdal.

According to her post, Bushra Bibi, Gandapur, Babar Saleem Swati, Faisal Javed and Omar Ayub Khan were present in the convoy, among other party leaders.

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers, but protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.

The government has banned rallies by imposing Section 144, a colonial-era law used to outlaw political activities, as a high-level delegation from Belarus is visiting Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar questioned PTI's repeated calls for strikes, terming them a “well-thought-out conspiracy” against the country.

He regretted that the party always seemed to call for a protest at a time when global figures were visiting Pakistan, whether it be the Chinese premier's visit, the SCO summit or other occasions.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vowed to arrest everyone entering the capital to protest. Not only all major roads leading to the capital and within the city have been barricaded but also police and paramilitary troops deployed to deal with the miscreants.

Rawalpindi police clashed with PTI workers at IJ Principal Road, arresting around 60 people after baton charges.

Punjab province of over 120 million people remained cut off from the rest of the country due to high-security measures to prevent protesters from entering the province.

With the blockade of main roads within Lahore and other parts of the province, people were struggling to procure fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable items, including milk. People are ruing shortages of fruits and vegetables caused by reduced supply from areas outside Lahore following road closures with containers.

Citizens are also questioning the logic of closing intra and inter-city roads while the major protest is taking place in Islamabad.

The Punjab government said on Monday that roads would be opened following the end of PTI protests.

"Dozens of PTI workers have been injured and over 3,500 party leaders and workers arrested during the clashes with police en route to Islamabad," a PTI senior official said in a statement.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing over 200 cases.

His party won the largest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independent as the party was denied an election symbol. The party founder has alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had “stolen the mandate” to grab power at the federal level.

