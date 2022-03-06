US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 6 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed issues concerning security and financial support for Ukraine.

This is the second phone call between the two leaders this week.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine, and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," Zelensky said in a tweet.

The White House press pool said the conversation between Biden and Zelensky lasted about half an hour.

On Thursday, Biden had received an update from Zelensky regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," said White House.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Zelensky after Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Saturday meeting in the Kremlin. (ANI)

