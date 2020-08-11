Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "much more inclined to hold the G-7 meeting after elections in the United States while adding that he would "certainly" invite Russian President Vladimir Putin for the same.

"I am much more inclined to do it (the G-7 summit) sometime after the elections. We were going to do it in September. I told my people sometime yesterday that why do not we do it sometime after the elections. The G-7 is very important," Trump told reporters here.

Speaking on inviting the Russian President to the meeting, he said, "We have invited a number of people to the meeting. I would certainly invite him (Putin) to the meeting. I think he is an important factor."

Trump further said that he would be inviting "certain people" who are not a part of the G-7.

"We will invite certain people who are not part of the G-7. Some people have already accepted but we are going to be doing it after the election. I think it is a better atmosphere to have the G7," he said. (ANI)

