New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met with Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, to discuss advancing economic cooperation and expanding bilateral trade between the two nations.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on X, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Met Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, today."

During the discussion, the Union Minister said, "Our discussions reflected a shared commitment to advancing economic cooperation and expanding bilateral trade by facilitating smoother movement of goods and investment. We reaffirmed our resolve to deepen our mutually beneficial partnership and further strengthen people-to-people ties."

The Afghan Minister was on a five-day visit to the country.

Earlier in the day, Azizi met with officials from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

During the meeting, he stated that the visit was made to "enhance the bilateral economic cooperation and the historical relations with India", and he also called for further improving the relations with India.

He also addressed a press conference, saying that Kabul is looking to significantly expand its economic engagement with India and develop new trade routes.

Azizi said it was "an immense pleasure" for him to see India and Afghanistan working closely again, noting the historical relationship between the two nations.

"It's not only in trade, but also we have a very good political relationship with them. Now we are exploring the politics, trade, and investment," he said. He added that both foreign ministries had facilitated the visit and that Kabul was exploring opportunities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, health and investments.

The minister said both sides were aiming to take bilateral trade to nearly one billion dollars, backed by strong interest from the private sector. "The potential and resources exist in both countries, and the intention is also there. Our private sector wants to work effectively with this program and this agreement," he said.

He said several minor issues, including visa challenges and air corridor costs, were discussed during the visit and "have been resolved". The minister said this would help trade, investment and transit "flourish" in the coming months. (ANI)

