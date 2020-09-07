New Delhi [India], September 07 (ANI): India and Angola on Monday held the first Joint Commission Meeting during which the two sides agreed to diversify their trade relationship and discussed cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization and telecom.

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Angola counterpart Tete Antonio.

"Co-chaired the 1st India-Angola Joint Commission Meeting with FM Tete Antonio. Comprehensive review of bilateral issues. Agreed to diversify the trade basket. Discussions included cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization & telecom," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Welcome the signing of MoUs on health, training and visa facilitation," he added. (ANI)

