New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): India and Angola have decided to boost their defence cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering $200 million worth of lines of credit in defence during the visit of Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

Briefing reporters about the visit, Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi said defence is another area of cooperation that has attracted a lot of attention.

Also Read | US Approves USD 310 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Training Package for Ukraine.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister has offered 200 million dollars worth of lines of credit, defence line of credit in Indian rupees. They will be sourcing defence equipment from India. Already they are in touch with the private companies and also public sector companies for various items to be sourced from India," he said.

"Important aspect is there is a commonality. They have a large number of Soviet equipment, defence equipment, which needs to be serviced, overhauled, and do the maintenance. So in the days to come, both sides will be engaging, expert-level interactions as to how to take forward this particular cooperation," he added.

Also Read | 'China's Increasing Influence on Pakistan Deeply Worrying' Says Former US NSA John Bolton.

PM Modi had delegation-level talks with the visiting leader.

In his remarks during the press statements, PM Modi said it is a historic moment and that President of Angola is visiting India after 38 years.

"His visit is not only giving a new direction and momentum to India-Angola ties, but also strengthening India-Africa partnership.This year, India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. But our ties are much older and deeper than that. When Angola was fighting for its freedom, India stood by it with unwavering faith and friendship," PM Modi said.

"Today, we have close cooperation in various sectors. India is one of the largest buyers of Angola's oil and gas. We have decided to expand our energy partnership. I am pleased to announce the approval of a $200 million defence credit line for the modernization of Angola's armed forces. We have also discussed the repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies. India would be glad to cooperate in the training of Angola's armed forces," he added.

PM Modi said India will share its capabilities with Angola in Digital Public Infrastructure, Space Technology, and Capacity Building.

"Today we have also decided to further strengthen our relations in the sectors of Healthcare, Diamond processing, fertilizer and Critical minerals. The popularity of Yoga and Bollywood in Angola reflects the deep cultural connection between our two countries. To strengthen our people-to-people relations, we have decided to start a Youth Exchange Programme among our youth," PM Modi said.

He said India welcomes Angola's decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

"We have also invited Angola to join India's initiatives Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance," PM Modi said. He said both agree that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity.

"I thanked President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their condolences on the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

PM Modi extend my best wishes to Angola for its chairmanship of the African Union.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that the African Union was granted permanent membership of the G20, during India's G20 presidency. India and African countries raised their voices in unison against colonial rule, inspiring one another in the process. Today, we stand united in advocating for the interests, hopes, expectations, and aspirations of the Global South," he said.

"Our cooperation with African countries has gained momentum in the last decade. Our mutual trade has reached nearly $100 billion. There has been progress on defence cooperation and maritime security," he said.

Last month, the first naval maritime exercise between India and Africa, "AIKEYME" was conducted.

PM Modi said that over the past decade, India has established 17 new embassies across Africa.

"Credit lines worth more than $12 billion have been allocated for Africa. Apart from this, grant assistance of $700 million has been given to African countries. Vocational training centres have been opened in 8 African countries. We are collaborating with five African countries in the development of Digital Public Infrastructure. In times of disaster, we have been privileged to serve as 'First Responders', standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Africa," PM Modi said.

"India and the African Union are partners in progress. We are pillars of the Global South. I am confident that under Angola's leadership, the relationship between India and the African Union will reach new heights," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)