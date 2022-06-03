World Bicycle Day 2022 was celebrated by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar on June 3.

A bicycle ride was organized on this occasion in which over 60 bicyclists from various bicycle clubs in Madagascar participated along with the representatives of the government of Madagascar to highlight the importance of cycling for a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

On this occasion, the bicyclists also participated in a Yoga session in preparation for the celebration of 8th International Yoga Day in Madagascar on June 21.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar led the bicycle ride from lake Marais Masay to his residence in Antananarivo and highlighted the importance of World Bicycle Day and advised everyone to take up bicycling to save the environment and promote their physical well being.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar also announced that the Indian government will be donating 15000 bicycles to the Government of Madagascar soon. This will lead to more cycle users in Madagascar.

Ambassador also encouraged the enthusiastic bicyclists to join the Embassy in the celebrations of International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated soon in Madagascar and Comoros on June 21.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally' from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi.

Anurag Thakur, along with 750 young cyclists, covered a distance of 7.5 km during the cycle rally that started from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

"Today on World Bicycle Day we want to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level," Thakur said. (ANI)

