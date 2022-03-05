New York [US], March 5 (ANI): India on Friday said that it attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine after reports emerged about the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti expressed these concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during an emergency meeting on Ukraine over recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting, ambassador Tirumurti called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities are essential.

Tirumurti said India is continuing to carefully follow the developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear power reactors and facilities.

On Thursday, Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Russian forces had taken control of the site of the country's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). But Director-General Rafael Mario Grossi said that the nuclear power plant continued to be operated by its regular staff and there had been no release of radioactive material.

Ukrainian counterparts informed the IAEA that a projectile overnight had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant's reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished.

Media reports said the safety systems of the plant's six reactors had not been affected and there has been no release of radioactive material.

"India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities," said Tirumurti and added that any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment.

"India accords the highest priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner," he said.

While noting the latest information on the nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, ambassador Tirumurti said that India is discussing the nuclear dimension of an unfolding conflict.

He said UNSC must acknowledge that there is a pressing humanitarian crisis confronting us in Ukraine, where safety and security of innocent civilians including several thousand Indian nationals.

Advocating the path of diplomacy, the Indian diplomat expressed hope that the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine contributes to the immediate establishment of a safe humanitarian corridor. (ANI)

