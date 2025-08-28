The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh held the Directors General (DG) level Border Coordination Conference in Dhaka (Photo/BSF)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held the 56th Directors General (DG)-level Border Coordination Conference in Dhaka from August 25 to 28, 2025, to enhance cooperation on border management and security-related issues, the BSF said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, while BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui headed the Bangladesh side.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including prevention of attacks on BSF personnel and Indian nationals by Bangladesh-based miscreants, action against Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, tackling trans-border crimes such as smuggling of narcotics, firearms, fake currency and gold, and challenges related to border infrastructure.

Both sides agreed to adopt extra precautionary measures to curb crimes along the border, including coordinated patrols, increased vigilance, and awareness programmes to educate local populations about the importance of respecting the international boundary. They also stressed the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) for effectively checking cross-border crimes, as per BSF.

The agenda from the Bangladesh side included concerns about illegal crossings by Indian nationals, deaths at the border, effluent treatment for canals carrying wastewater from Agartala to Akhaura, riverbank protection, and water sharing, as well as issues of border demarcation and construction within 150 yards of the international boundary.

The BSF emphasised early construction of the Single Row Fence (SRF) as an important measure to prevent trans-border crimes. Both forces agreed to follow the laid-down procedures for any border-related construction and to continue working together on riverbank protection projects.

On the issue of insurgent groups, India and Bangladesh agreed to maintain zero tolerance and take joint action against any such activities based on real-time information sharing.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction over the outcome and reiterated their commitment to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The next DG-level conference will be held in New Delhi in March 2026.

India and Bangladesh hold DG-level talks twice a year, once in each country, to strengthen cooperation in border guarding and management. The previous round of talks was held in New Delhi from February 17 to 20, 2025. (ANI)

