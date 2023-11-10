New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy conducted the 4th edition of bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in the Northern Bay of Bengal from November 7-9, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

According to the Ministry, ships and aircraft from both navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

Indian Navy Ships Kuthar, Kiltan and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships Abu Bakr, Abu Ubaidah and MPA.

The ships undertook communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises that culminated with a steam past. CORPAT-23 also included the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills conducted between the two navies wherein a Search and Rescue scenario at sea was exercised.

"Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols have strengthened mutual understanding and cooperation between the two navies," the Ministry stated.

INS Kuthar is an indigenously built guided-missile Corvette, whereas INS Kiltan is an indigenously built anti-submarine Corvette, the Ministry added.

Both ships are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, which functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. (ANI)

