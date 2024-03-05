New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will discuss a wide range of issues related to border management at the 54th BSF-BGB Director General level border coordination conference from March 5-9.

The Indian delegation led by Nitin Agrawal, Director General of Border Security Force, will hold talks with the Bangladesh delegation led by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh.

"During the Border Coordination Conference, both sides will be deliberating on a wide range of issues related to border management especially prevention of border crimes, border infrastructure-related issues, joint efforts for effective implementation of the coordinated border management plan (CBMP), river bank protection works and water sharing between both the countries," said the BSF.

The talks aim to curb a variety of cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better coordination between their security forces and agencies.

The last BSF-BGB conference was held at BSF Camp Chhawala here in Delhi from June 11-14, 2023. The BSF-BGB conference is significant as BSF faces various issues while guarding in India-Bangladesh border.

One of the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 262 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.

The BSF was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 to ensure the security of the borders of India and related matters. It has various active roles during an outbreak of war.

BSF is the only CAPF that specialises in securing land, water and air and works in diverse geographical conditions to ensure the security of the country from external forces. (ANI)

