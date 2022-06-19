New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India and Bangladesh are set to hold the seventh meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) on Sunday, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The first physical JCC Meeting between India and Bangladesh will be held in New Delhi today and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the meeting along with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

The JCC will review the bilateral ties including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, the MEA said.

This will be the first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The previous meeting was held in 2020 virtually.

Both countries actively engage in cooperation projects to boost bilateral relations.

As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation, the armies of India and Bangladesh recently conducted the 10th edition of the joint military exercise -- SAMPRITI X -- from June 5 to June 16 in Bangladesh. (ANI)

