New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): India and Bangladesh are set to repatriate 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on January 5, as part of a mutual release and repatriation operation facilitated by their respective coast guards.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the exchange has been worked upon keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities from both sides.

"In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.

"Earlier today, 95 Indian fishermen were handed over by Bangladesh authorities to the Bangladesh Coast Guard for handing over to the Indian Coast Guard on January 5, 2025. On the same day, 90 Bangladesh fishermen will also be released in a mutual release and repatriation operation that will be concluded at sea between the respective Coast Guard authorities. The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the MEA added.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen/crew detained in Bangladesh and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew detained in India has begun today, which is expected to be completed on 05 January 2025.

"Bangladesh Coast Guard has initiated the process of handing over 95 Indian fishermen/crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving 90 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members. Furthermore, two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged between the two Coast Guards," the Ministry said in a statement.

"This repatriation process is being facilitated through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Police, local administration, and other relevant agencies. After the handing over on 05 January 2025 at the International Maritime Border, the Bangladeshi fishermen/crew, along with their fishing vessels, are expected to return to Chattogram in the afternoon of 06 January 2025" it added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also announced that "Bangladeshi authorities detained a total of 95 Indian fishermen and six fishing boats inside Bangladesh Waters during October and November 2024. Today, on 02 January 2025, the 95 Indian fishermen/crew members, who were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali District Jails, have been released."

Sharing further details, it said, "On the other hand, near the international maritime boundary, a total of 78 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew aboard two fishing vessels, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5 were detained by Indian authorities on 09 December 2024. Furthermore, 12 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members who were detained by Indian authorities on 12 September 2024, after their fishing boat FB Kaushik sank due to adverse weather conditions, have already been released from jails. The 78 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members are held in Paradeep, Odisha, India under the supervision of Indian Coast Guard while 12 Bangladeshi fishermen are held in Kakdwip, West Bengal, India." (ANI)

