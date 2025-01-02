Mumbai, January 2: A recent study by the University of Michigan has revealed the list of processed foods that shorten one's life. As per the study, a can of Coke could take 12 minutes of one's life, whereas a Hot dog and breakfast sandwich could cost 36 minutes and 13 minutes of life, respectively. The shocking details emerged in a study conducted by the University of Michigan, which revealed how much time certain processed foods take from one's life. The study published in the journal Food was part of an extended analysis in which over 5,800 foods were covered.

Study Classifies Foods Into Three Zones - Green, Amber and Red

The research not only highlighted the urgent need for dietary awareness and change but also questioned people's food choices and their relation with life expectancy. It is learned that the University of Michigan study researched thousands of food items to know their effect on human life and health. The study used the Health Nutritional Index to classify foods into a system of three zones - Green, Amber and Red based on their nutritional content and additives. Is Coca-Cola Dangerous for Life? Drinking Single Can of Coke Can Cost 12 Minutes of Your Life, Reveals Study.

The Green Zone represents foods that are good for health and promote longevity, while the Amber Zone includes foods that have intermediate effects but do not offer any benefits or cause severe harm. On the other hand, Red Zone foods were said to be damaging to good health and diminish life, too. As per the study, ultra-processed foods, including Coca-Cola, hot dogs and cheeseburgers, fell in the red zone, thereby indicating their harmful impacts on life expectancy.

Which Foods Can Cut Your Life Short?

The research revealed that a single serving of Coca-Cola could reduce life expectancy by 12 minutes, while a hot dog can shorten life by 36 minutes. Similarly, a breakfast sandwich and eggs could cost 13 minutes of life, whereas Cheeseburgers and Bacon could kill 9 and 6 minutes of life, respectively. The study also revealed that consumption of certain types of fish can add 28 to 32 minutes to one's life span. Cocoa, Green Tea Could Help Counter Effects of High-fat Food Under Stress, Study Finds.

Dr Olivier Jolliet, who led the study, stressed a change in eating behaviour. "Our findings demonstrate that small, targeted substitutions offer a feasible and powerful strategy to achieve significant health and environmental benefits without requiring dramatic dietary shifts," he added. Earlier this year, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published alarming research on ultra-processed foods (UPFs). The research said that excessive intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 50 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death.

