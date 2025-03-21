New York/Washington, Mar 21 (PTI) An India-based chemical manufacturing company and three of its high-level employees have been charged in a federal court in Washington DC in a case related to illegally importing precursor chemicals used to make illicit fentanyl.

Federal agents also arrested two of the top ranking employees of Hyderabad-based Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited (VPC) in New York City on Thursday.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid drug that is blamed for widespread drug addiction in the US. The Trump administration has initiated a crackdown on illegal import of fentanyl and also linked it with tariffs adjustments in case of some countries.

The VPC; its chief global business officer Tanweer Ahmed Mohamed Hussain Parkar, 63, of India and the United Kingdom; VPC marketing director Venkata Naga Madhusudhan Raju Manthena, 48, of India, and VPC marketing representative Krishna Vericharla, 40, of India were charged with multiple counts of manufacturing and distributing a fentanyl precursor chemical for unlawful importation into the United States, and attempting and conspiring to do the same, a statement by the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Parkar and Manthena were arrested in New York City on Thursday.

The four-count indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute a listed chemical for unlawful importation into the United States and for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation into the United States; and manufacture and distribution of a listed chemical for unlawful importation into the United States.

The other two are attempted manufacture and distribution of a listed chemical for unlawful importation into the United States; and for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation into the United States.

Additionally, defendants VPC, Vericharla, and Manthena are charged with a second count of manufacture and distribution of a listed chemical for unlawful importation into the United States. If convicted, the individual defendants face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. VPC faces a fine of USD 5,00,000 on each count, the statement said.

The indictment alleged that VPC advertised fentanyl precursor chemicals for sale worldwide on its website, in marketing materials, and at international trade shows.

From March through November 2024, the defendants conspired to distribute a fentanyl precursor chemical knowing it would be unlawfully imported into the United States and used to make fentanyl that would be unlawfully imported into the United States, according to the indictment.

On two occasions, in March 2024 and August 2024, the defendants sold an undercover agent 25 kilograms of the fentanyl precursor chemical.

It is further alleged that between August and September 2024, the defendants and the undercover agent negotiated a four-metric-tonne (4,000 kilogram) purchase of a chemical called N-BOC-4P – two metric tons of N-BOC-4P to be shipped to Sinaloa, Mexico, and the rest two metric tonnes of to be shipped to the US – for approximately USD 3,80,000.

The indictment alleges that the defendants did so despite knowing that the N-BOC-4P would be unlawfully imported into the United States and used to manufacture fentanyl that would be unlawfully imported into the United States, it said.

