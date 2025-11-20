New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India and Bhutan held the first meeting of the Project Steering Committee on India Bhutan Rail Links project in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, the meeting was co-chaired by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North) and Karma Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Royal Govt of Bhutan.

MEA further stated that the deliberations focused on the implementation modalities of the two rail links envisaged under the project: Kokrajhar-Gelephu; and Banarhat-Samtse. Representatives of Ministry of Railways, as well as State Govts of Assam and West Bengal participated in the meeting.

India and Bhutan are set to strengthen connectivity with the launch of the first-ever rail link projects between the two countries, marking a significant step in their bilateral partnership.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in September had announced a "major new initiative" between India and Bhutan for the establishment of rail connectivity between the two countries.

According to official details, two major projects have been cleared: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu new line and the Banarhat-Samtse new line.

The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, with an investment of ₹3,456 crore, will connect Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region. Officials noted that the project will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also create better economic and employment opportunities. Gelephu is being developed as a "mindfulness city" under Bhutan's plans.

The second project, the Banarhat-Samtse line, will link West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with Bhutan's Samtse. With an investment of ₹577 crore, the line is expected to boost cross-border trade and connectivity. The Samtse region is being developed as an industrial hub by the Government of Bhutan.

Officials stressed that these projects, covering the 700 km long India-Bhutan border, will enhance Bhutan's access to international trade routes through Indian ports. The new lines are seen as part of India's commitment to support Bhutan's economic centres and deepen bilateral ties.

Authorities underlined that the projects will help fulfil promises made in recent high-level exchanges, positioning connectivity as a cornerstone of the India-Bhutan partnership. (ANI)

