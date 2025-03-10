Siem Reap [Cambodia], March 10 (ANI): India and Cambodia held their 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Siem Reap on March 10, 2025. The discussions, led by Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Secretary of State UN Kheang from Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, covered a broad spectrum of bilateral ties, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The meeting took place in a warm and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding partnership between the two nations. Both sides reviewed progress across key sectors, including political cooperation, trade and investment, defence and security, development assistance, and heritage conservation. Discussions also included consular issues and mutual priorities in regional and multilateral forums.

Expressing satisfaction with ongoing collaborations, both delegations committed to exploring new opportunities in emerging fields such as health and digital technologies. Strengthening economic and strategic ties remains a shared priority, with both sides emphasizing their commitment to expanding cooperation in mutually beneficial sectors.

As part of the visit, Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Secretary of State UN Kheang toured the Asian Traditional Textile Museum, a project established with Indian assistance under the Mekong Ganga Cooperation initiative. They also visited the Ta Prohm Temple, where India has been actively engaged in conservation and restoration efforts, reaffirming India's support for cultural heritage preservation in Cambodia, reported the press release.

Cambodia holds a significant position in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. It is also recognized as an important partner in the Global South, reinforcing the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to convene the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date.

Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated in a post on X, "The 3rd India-Cambodia FOC co-chaired by Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder & Secretary of State, Dr UN Kheang of Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Cambodia were held today in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Discussions covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties including political exchanges, trade & investment, defence & security, development assistance, heritage conservation & restoration and consular issues. They also exchanged views on regional & global issues of mutual interest." (ANI)

