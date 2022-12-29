Nicosia [Cyprus], December 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides signed an MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation, in Nicosia on Thursday.

"We have signed a number of important agreements today. One is the MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation between our two countries," Jaishankar said during a press conference alongside Kasoulide.

Also Read | China: Former Uyghur Muslim Preacher, Serving Five-Year Sentence in Xinjiang, Confirmed Dead in Prison.

This agreement was signed during Jaishankar's first visit to the country. The two sides also inked the Letter of Intent on the Migration and Mobility Partnership.

He said this deal will help provide a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate the mobility of students, business people and professionals. "It will also help in combatting irregular migration," he said.

Also Read | United Furniture Layoffs: Owner David Belford, Who Abruptly Fired 2,700 Employees in Single Night, Calls Move 'Agonising'.

Jaishankar also welcomed signing the framework agreement on the signing of the International solar alliance by Cyprus.

"I believe, our cooperation in the field of renewable energy will gain as a result," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also released the commemorative stamps today on 75 years of India's Independence and 60 years of establishing diplomatic ties with Cyprus.

"Overall, there is a lot we can be proud of in our bilateral relations and the level of our comfort and extend of our cooperation is clearly visible," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Jaishankar noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand the world to address new challenges.

"Energy security and food security are particularly pressing issues. As a responsible member of the international community, India joined its other partners in working towards extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccine and food grains," he added.

As India takes on the responsibility of G20, Jaishankar said it is New Delhi's endeavour to involve as many countries as possible and stir the conversation in the forum towards equitable and sustainable growth.

Jaishankar reiterated India's principled position on the Cyprus issue and expressed commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions.

"I take this opportunity to reiterate our principled position on the Cyprus issue. India reiterates its commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue," he said.

The ministers had a very productive discussion with his Cyprus counterpart on both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The two ministers also exchanged views on their respective neighborhoods, Indo-Pacfic region, West Asia, and India-EU ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)