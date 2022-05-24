Nuku'alofa [Tonga], May 24 (ANI): As part of humanitarian assistance to Tonga in the aftermath of the volcano eruption and tsunami, a consignment carrying 272 packages of Disaster Relief Supplies from India reached on Monday.

"Responding to appeal of the Kingdom of Tonga seeking humanitarian assistance in the Kingdom on January 15, 2022, a consignment of 272 packages of Disaster Relief Supplies was airlifted from India for the disaster affected people and reached Tonga on May 23, 2022," High Commission of India in Suva said in a press release.

According to the statement, family ridge tents (100), blankets (1,000), solar lamps (1,000), dignity kits (200) and tarpaulins (250) were delivered to Tonga from India.

"The consignment of humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to tonga reaffirms India's strong commitment to the people of Tonga and the wider pacific community," the statement reads.

The statement recalled the February 2016 incident when the Indian government announced USD 1 million towards the relief assistance and out of that, USD 500,000 was provided as immediate cash assistance.

"A consignment of disaster relief supplies sent by the Government of India reached the Kingdom of Tonga today onboard the @AusAirForce aircraft of the Australian Government @dfat. India remains strongly committed to the people of Tonga and the wider Pacific community," the High Commission of India in Fiji tweeted. (ANI)

