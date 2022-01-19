New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, during the Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting on January 14 this year.

The meeting was co-chaired by S. K. Varshney, Adviser & Head, International Cooperation, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India, and Dr Stine Jorgensen, Deputy Director of the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science, Govt. of Denmark.

Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India in Denmark, and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark in New Delhi, also addressed the Joint Committee, as per the press statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology on Wednesday.

On the Indian side, representatives from the Department of Science & Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research participated in the deliberations.

The Joint Committee discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries with a special focus on green solutions of the future - strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation at the virtual meeting.

Furthermore, the committee emphasised on development of bilateral collaboration on mission-driven research, innovation, and technology development, including climate and green transition, energy, water, waste, food, and so on as agreed by the two Prime Ministers while adopting the Green Strategic Partnership - Action Plan 2020-2025.

Both the countries also agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting green fuels, including green hydrogen.

It reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects of the last two joint calls being implemented in the areas of energy research; water; cyber-physical systems, bioresources and secondary agriculture. (ANI)

